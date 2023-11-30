 AAICLAS Recruiting For 906 Security Screener Posts
AAI Cargo Logistics and Allied Services Company Ltd. (AAICLAS) is currently accepting online applications from candidates for the position of Security Screener (Fresher). Interested candidates can submit their applications by December 8 on aaiclas.aero.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, November 30, 2023, 06:05 PM IST
AAICLAS Recruiting For 906 Security Screener Posts | Representative Image

It is a fixed term position that is applicable throughout India. AAICLAS is recruiting for 906 positions for Security Screeners (Freshers).

Age Limit

The maximum age for candidates should be 27 years old.

Application Charges

The application price for candidates in the General/OBC category is ₹750, while the charge for women, SC/ST, and EWS applicants is ₹100.

Educational Requirements

A minimum GPA of 60% is required for general applicants and a minimum GPA of 55% is required for SC/ST candidates. applicants must be graduates of any recognized board, university, or institution.

How to apply?

Step 1: Go to aaiclas.aero, the AAICLAS official website.

Step 2: Select the career tab from the homepage and register yourself.

Step 3: After that, complete the form and continue with the application process.

Step 4: After that, pay the cost and send the application.

Step 5: Download the confirmation form, fill it out, and print it off for your records.

