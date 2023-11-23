AAI JE Results Out At aai.aero; Direct Link Here

SSC JE result 2023 Out At ssc.nic.in; Check Details Here | Representational Pic

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has officially announced the results for the Junior Executive (JE) computer-based test on November 23, 2023. The results are available for Junior Executive positions in Finance, Fire Services, and Law. Candidates who participated in the examination can now access their results through the AAI's official website at aai.aero.

How to Check AAI JE Result 2023:

Navigate to the official website of AAI at aai.aero.

Look for the recruitment link on the home page and click on it to proceed.

A new page will open, providing access to the result link. Click on the 'AAI JE Result 2023' link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open, displaying the results of the Junior Executive examination. Candidates can view and download this file.

Download and keep a hard copy of the results for future reference.

The candidates shortlisted will receive call letters for application verification on their registered E-mail IDs. The final selection and appointment to the 342 vacancies will be based on merit in the Computer Based Test, subject to the successful completion of the application verification process.

The recruitment drive, which aimed to fill 342 posts, commenced on August 5 and concluded on September 4, 2023. For additional information and related details, visit the official AAI website.