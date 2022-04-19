Aaditya Thackeray meets with Maldives minister, shares insights on education

Maharashtra’s Minister of Culture and Environment, Aaditya Thackeray, met with Maldives Minister of State for Education Abdulla Rasheed Ahmed in Mumbai.

Both the dignitaries met with each other to indulge in a fruitful conversation on various aspects of education.

“Delighted to share an engaging conversation with Dr. Abdullah Rasheed Ahmed, MoS for Education - Maldives. Shared the insights with him into the core of Mumbai Public School, Equity and Equality in education, Financial Literacy, and need for practical life skills in classrooms,” said a tweet by Aaditya Thackeray.

On March 26, 2022, India and Maldives signed an agreement which paved the way for connectivity between India’s National Knowledge Network and Maldives’ Higher Education Network.

The agreement, which was signed between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Foreign Minister of Maldives Abdulla Shahid, aims at creating cooperation in the field of education.

"Foreign Minister Shahid and I acknowledged strides made in fields of capacity building and training. With signing of peering agreement, 1500+ Indian Institutes, Universities and centres of learning from Singapore, Europe and the US are connected to Maldives via India's National Knowledge Network," said Jaishankar at a joint press appearance with the Maldivian counterpart after their talks in Male, the capital of Maldives.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 03:14 PM IST