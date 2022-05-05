A vegetable vendor's daughter clears the Civil Judge Exam

Madhya Pradesh: Ankita Nagar, the daughter of a vegetable vendor in Madhya Pradesh, cleared the Civil Judge Examinations. The 29-year-old finished her master's degree (LLM) and went on to become a Civil Judge. Despite three unsuccessful attempts at the exams, Nagar pursued her ambition of becoming a judge.

"I wanted to become a doctor but its studies cost much more so I began to prepare for civil judge examinations instead. I did most of my studies on a government scholarship," she said.

Her father, Ashok Nagar, sells vegetables in the Musakhedi area of Indore. On completing her preparations for the exam Ankita helped out with his work.

"We wanted to give our daughter a fair chance in life,” said her parents,

“We compromised a lot the past six years for her education. She studied without any privilege & cleared the exam. We are proud of her. No one should force their daughters to marry but rather get them educated."

Published on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 04:37 PM IST