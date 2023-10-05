 6-year-old Student Dies In Odisha After Concrete Chunk Falls On Him In School
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducation6-year-old Student Dies In Odisha After Concrete Chunk Falls On Him In School

6-year-old Student Dies In Odisha After Concrete Chunk Falls On Him In School

He was sent to the Bhadrak district hospital, on the way to which he died, police said.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, October 05, 2023, 06:53 PM IST
article-image
6-year-old Student Dies In Odisha After Concrete Chunk Falls On Him In School | Representative pic

Bhadrak: A Class 1 student died at a school in Odisha's Bhadrak district after a chunk of concrete fell on him, police said on Thursday. The incident happened at Uchpada Primary School in Dhusuri police station area on Wednesday, they said. The six-year-old boy was identified as Ashit Nayak, they added. He sustained injuries on his head, and turned unconscious, said a school teacher. Following the accident, he was taken to the Asurali primary health centre.

From there, he was sent to the Bhadrak district hospital, on the way to which he died, police said. The body was sent for post-mortem examination and an investigation underway, they said.

Read Also
Teacher Killed, Students Injured In Road Accident In Odisha’s Nabarangpur
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

CBSE Initiates Cleanliness Drive Under Swachhata Hi Seva Campaign Till October 31

CBSE Initiates Cleanliness Drive Under Swachhata Hi Seva Campaign Till October 31

Nobel Prize Winner In Literature, Jon Fosse Studied From This University

Nobel Prize Winner In Literature, Jon Fosse Studied From This University

Why Human Capital Engagement Is Key In Mergers And Acquisitions

Why Human Capital Engagement Is Key In Mergers And Acquisitions

This UK University Is Offering Course On Magic And The Occult

This UK University Is Offering Course On Magic And The Occult

World Teacher's Day 2023: Here Is A List Of Greatest Educators

World Teacher's Day 2023: Here Is A List Of Greatest Educators