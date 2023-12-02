53 Government School Students Admitted To Hospital After Food Poisoning In Punjab

53 students from the Government Meritorious School at Ghabdan in the Sangrur district were taken to the civil hospital on Saturday after it was thought they may have had food poisoning. This led to the formation of an inquiry committee. The students reported feeling restless and throwing up, so the Sangrur civil hospital admitted them, as reported by the Hindustan Times.
Four students who were admitted to the Civil Hospital in Sangrur are stable, and sixteen of the students were discharged. Harjot Bains, the minister of education, moved quickly, the contractor for the hostel canteen was detained, his contract was terminated, and an investigation was started.
Deputy commissioner Jitendra Jorwal told Hindustan Times, “As of now, it seems the students fall sick due to food poisoning. The condition of the 39 students, who are in hospital, is stable.”