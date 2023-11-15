35-Member Panel To Formulate Social Studies Syllabus For Classes 6-12, NCERT Notifies

NCERT forms 35-member panel | File Photo

A 35-person panel appointed by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has been tasked with developing the curriculum and instructional materials for the social sciences (SST), which include political science, sociology, psychology, history, and geography. The Curriculum Area Group (CAG) is in charge of creating the curriculum for Grades 6 through 12 in accordance with the recently implemented National Curriculum Framework (NCF) for education in schools. The National Curriculum Framework Oversight Committee (NOC) and the National Syllabus and Teaching-Learning Material Committee (NSTC) were established by NCERT on July 21 in response to the NCF's notification.

The 19-member National Syllabus and Teaching Learning Material Committee (NSTC), which was notified in July to finalize the curriculum, textbooks, and learning materials for these classes, has been followed by the Curricular Area Group (CAG): Social Science (including History, Geography, Political Science, Sociology, and Psychology), which is chaired by Michel Danino, a visiting professor at IIT-Gandhinagar, according to a notification from NCERT.

It was anticipated that the National Syllabus and Teaching-Learning Material Committee (NSTC) would create at least eleven Curriculum Area Groups (CAGs) covering a range of subject areas. Currently, CAGs have been established for the social sciences, Indigenous Knowledge Systems (IKS), and cutting-edge pedagogy and teaching-learning materials.

NCERT notification

“This Group will also coordinate with the Preparatory Stage CAG, as well as with other CAGs as required, to ensure continuity with Grades 3-5, interdisciplinarity among subjects, and the integration of cross-cutting themes in Social Science,” the NCERT notification stated.

“Given the need for vertical and horizontal linkages and integration across disciplines in Social Sciences, both the CAGs- Social Science and Economics will ensure this integration by sharing and discussing drafts of material prepared with each other,” it added.

Members of the group

Members of the group include Banabina Brahma from Kokrajhar Government College (Assam), Sanjeev Sanyal, an economist, Javaid Iqbal Bhat from the University of Kashmir's Department of English, Jaswinder Singh, an assistant professor at the Guru Gobind Singh Department of Religious Studies at Punjabi University, Patiala, and Swati Singh, a special education teacher at Shiv Nadar School in Gurgaon. The chair of this CAG is Professor Michel Danino, a member of the National Syllabus and Teaching-Learning Material Committee (NSTC).

