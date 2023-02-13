250 KVs running in temporary buildings, says Edu ministry; Know which states have the highest numbers

e-Paper Get App
Over 250 Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) across the country are functioning in temporary buildings, but none of them is operational in a rented accommodation, Union Minister Subhas Sarkar said on Monday.

PTIUpdated: Monday, February 13, 2023, 08:57 PM IST
article-image
There are 1,251 Kendriya Vidyalayas, including three schools abroad. |
The Minister of State for Education made the statement in response to a written question in the Lok Sabha.

" As per information received from Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS), no Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) is operational in rented accommodation. However, KVs have been made functional in the temporary accommodation provided by the sponsoring authorities till the construction of permanent school buildings by KVS," Sarkar said.

As per the statistics shared by the minister, the maximum KVs operating out of temporary buildings are in Uttar Pradesh (23), followed by Madhya Pradesh (21) and Bihar (16).

"At present, 253 KVs, including 16 KVs in Bihar, are functioning in the temporary accommodation provided by various sponsoring authorities. Construction of permanent buildings for KVs is a continuous process, which depends upon identification of suitable land, completion of lease formalities in favour of KVS by the sponsoring authorities, submission of drawings and estimates by construction agency, availability of funds and requisite approvals etc," Sarkar said.

At present, there are 1,251 Kendriya Vidyalayas, including three schools abroad.

