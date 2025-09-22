22-Year-Old Hyderabad Engineering Student Dies By Suicide After Alleged Ragging, Forced Drinking, And ₹10,000 Extortion By Seniors

22-Year-Old Hyderabad Student Dies by Suicide After Alleged Ragging, Forced Drinking | Representative Image

A 22-year-old engineering student, identified as Jadav Sai Teja, was found dead in his hostel room at Siddharth Engineering College, Hyderabad. His death has sparked outrage as allegations of ragging, physical assault, and extortion by seniors have surfaced.

Disturbing Last Video Emerges

According to the NDTV report, before his death, Sai Teja recorded a video where he appeared visibly distressed and fearful. In the clip, he said he was being beaten, threatened, and repeatedly asked for money by seniors. “I was going to college. Four or five people came and threatened me. They are coming and demanding money. They are also hitting me, and I’m very scared. They are coming to me and asking for money, and they are hitting me. What should I do? I’m going to die. Please save me," he said in the recording.

Allegations of Forced Drinking and Extortion

According to the family’s lawyer, Advocate Kishore, Sai Teja was allegedly taken to a bar by his seniors, forced to consume alcohol, and made to pay nearly ₹10,000. The lawyer claimed that the constant harassment and financial pressure drove the student to take the extreme step, as per the report.

Family Rushes Overnight, Police Begin Probe

Sai Teja’s family, along with their lawyer, travelled nearly 300 km overnight to reach Hyderabad after learning of the tragedy. Police have registered a case and are investigating both the alleged ragging and the circumstances leading to the suicide.

Spotlight Back on Ragging in Colleges

The incident has once again highlighted the persistent issue of ragging in educational institutions, despite strict laws and guidelines to curb the menace.