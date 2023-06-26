 2022 Earnings By September, 2023 Results By December: Byju's To Investors
A few days back company's auditor Deloitte severed its ties with Byju's over its "long-delayed" financial statements for the year ended March 2022.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, June 26, 2023, 06:20 PM IST
article-image
Ministry Of Corporate Affairs Orders Inspection Of Byju's Books For Corporate Governance Lapses | Image: Byju's (Representative)

One of the renowned platforms in Indian Digital Education - BYJU's has been in the limelight. Recently, this platform has told investors that the company will be filing 2022 audited earnings by September. Following to that, the 2023 results will be filed by December. This was reported on Sunday.

In addition, a few days back company's auditor Deloitte severed its ties with Byju's over its "long-delayed" financial statements for the year ended March 2022. Alongside, a few of the board members representing several companies associated to the Byju's platform have stepped down without expressing the reasons publicly.

The company which valued at $22 billions in 2022, has also brought several questions around corporate governance. Chief Financial Officer Ajay Goel told the investors Byju's will submit 2021-22 audited results to the regulators by September and 2022-23 earnings by year's end, the person said as per the news agency.

Reports also say that Byju's was asking its three global investors to reconsider their decision to quit its board. 

According to the data, this edtech platform was climbing stairs of success during lockdown period by providing online tutorials for children to offline coaching for engineering aspirants. Its valuation ballooned from $5 billion in 2020 to $22 billion in 2022. Moreover, Byju's also made acquisitions worth billions of dollars, seeking to expand abroad and in different segments.

In the recent times, Byju's have also laid off a thousands of employees with respect to downsizing and seeking cut costs.

