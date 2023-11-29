1900% Increase In UK Dependent Visa For Indian Students

UK Dependent Visa for Indian Students | Representative image

In a noteworthy development, the United Kingdom has witnessed a staggering 1,900% surge in dependent visas issued to Indian students’ family members from 2019 to 2023, according to the latest data from the UK Office of National Statistics (ONS).

Highest Number of Dependent Visas

According to careers360, Indian nationals secured the second-highest number of dependent visas, reaching 43,445 in the year ending September 2023, marking a significant increase from the 2019 figure of 2,127. The highest number of dependent visas, however, went to Nigerian students. Notably, the UK has recently altered its policy, announcing that dependent visas will no longer be issued to student starting January 2024.

Increase in UK study visas

The comprehensive data further reveals that Indian nationals accounted for 27% of all sponsored UK study visas, totaling 1,33,237 in the year ending September 2023. This figure signifies a 5% increase compared to the preceding year. Moreover, the home office issued over 4.5 lakh UK visas globally, with 91% opting for higher education.

Intriguingly, the dependent visa grants to Indians witnessed a growth from 41,318 in 2019 to 43,445 in 2022-23. Nigerian students secured the majority of UK dependent visas, amounting to 60,506, showcasing a remarkable increase of 4,000% as mentioned in the careers360.



Visa trends and academic impacts

While the new UK Visa policy is set to take effect from January 2024, its impact is already being felt in some UK MBA institutions, affecting admissions. The data also highlights a 117% increase in family visa grants, rising from 3,7,911 to 8,2,395.



Additionally, Indians claimed the largest share (43%) of the 1,04,501 graduate route extensions granted to former students in the year ending September 2023, further solidifying their presence in the UK's academic landscape.



In the broader context, Chinese nationals closely followed Indians in obtaining sponsored study visas, with 1,08,978 visas granted by the end of September 2023. However, it's noteworthy that grants to Chinese nationals decreased by 7% compared to the previous year. The top four countries receiving UK study visas were India, China, Nigeria, and Pakistan.



Despite a drop in skilled worker visas for Indians, the report indicates a 76% increase in 'skilled worker - health and care' visas, showcasing evolving trends in the types of visas sought by Indian nationals in the UK.