19-Year-Old Student Fatally Shot in Sheikhpura Land Dispute | Representational Pic

On Monday, a tragic incident unfolded near Hasanganj railway crossing in the Sheikhpura district as a 19-year-old student, Suraj Kumar, was fatally shot, according to a report by TOI. The incident occurred while Suraj, the son of Krishna Yadav, was en route to his coaching classes. Hailing from Teldih village under Ariyari police station jurisdiction, the victim's body was transported to Sadar Hospital for postmortem examination.

According to the police, a family land dispute is believed to be the underlying cause of the shooting. Sheikhpura Superintendent of Police, Kartikeya Sharma, revealed that Suraj had recently returned home to Bengali Colony in the town from his rented accommodation. His village, located approximately 10 kilometers away, was the starting point of his fateful journey. While riding his bicycle back to town, Suraj was ambushed and shot by assailants on a motorcycle.

The police are actively pursuing four named suspects, who are relatives of the deceased and allegedly involved in a longstanding dispute over ancestral property. Currently, the accused are at large, prompting law enforcement to conduct raids at potential hideouts. Suraj had covered a distance of 8 kilometers from his home when the assailants struck, just 1 kilometer away from the Town police station, as reported by Town Station House Officer Binod Ram. The investigation is ongoing, with authorities working diligently to apprehend the perpetrators and bring justice to the grieving family.