18-Year-Old Class 12 Student Jumps From College's 3rd Floor After Facing Regular Harassment From Bus Driver

A Class 12 student from Saraswati Balika Mandir Inter College in Khaga, Fatehpur, died on Saturday after jumping from the third floor of her college building earlier in the week.

According to her family, the 18-year-old student took the drastic step due to ongoing harassment by the school bus driver and physical assault by the college principal when she sought help.

As reported by Hindustan Times, the bus driver, Shiv Charan (58), has been arrested, while the principal, Raj Kapoor Singh, remains at large. Both face charges of harassment, aggravated assault, and abetment of suicide.

The student's father stated in the FIR that she had faced regular harassment during her daily commute from Shiv Charan, who would often reprimand her and threaten to leave if she was late. The daily 13-kilometer journey became a daunting task for her. Her complaints to the principal were met with further punishment and humiliation. On the day of the incident, after being punished and made to stand under the sun, she jumped from the third floor.

As per the news report, police officials admitted that the principal had a reputation for being a strict disciplinarian, with past complaints about his heavy-handed treatment of students. Authorities have formed teams to apprehend the principal.