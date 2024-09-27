24-Year-Old IIM Ahmedabad Student Found Dead In Hostel Room, No Note Found; Suicide Suspected

Representative Image

A 24-year-old student at the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad, Akshit Hemant Bhukya, tragically passed away in his hostel room on Thursday evening, as reported by the police. Bhukya, who hailed from Warangal district in Telangana, was in his second year of the MBA program.

According to V D Mori, in-charge inspector of Vastrapur police station, Bhukya's body was discovered by fellow students hanging from the metal grille of the ventilator in his room. The incident occurred in the hostel on IIMA's new campus, but no suicide note was found.

To investigate the reasons behind this, the police have sent Bhukya's mobile phone and laptop for forensic analysis.

IIM Ahmedabad, in an official statement, expressed grief on student's demise. "The Institute is deeply grieved to share the news about the untimely demise of our second-year MBA student Akshith Bhukya in his room on the afternoon of September 26, 2024, Thursday. We pray for the departed soul and extend our heartfelt condolences to his family. The Institute assures and is fully committed to providing all support to the bereaved members of Mr. Akshith’s family and the IIMA community at large. We know that our media community and friends will uphold the sensitivity of the matter and continue to stand by the Institute and Mr Akshith’s family during this difficult hour," it said.

Second suicide in four years

This is the second suicide at IIM-A in the past four years. On Jan 20, 2021, a 25-year-old PGP student, Drishti Raj Kahnani, hanged herself from the ceiling fan in her dorm room. She was a native of Muzaffarpur, Bihar and had pursued her education in New Delhi before getting into the premier B-school

(with inputs from PTI)

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000, ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290