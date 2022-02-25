17 more students return from Ukraine to Rajasthan

Kota: On Thursday night, 17 more Rajasthan students returned from Ukraine to Rajasthan, while 3000 more Rajasthan students are reported to be stranded in Ukraine due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

A total of 34 students studying in Ukraine have returned to Rajasthan since the start of Russia-Ukraine War crisis.

Total 17 students reached capital of Rajasthan in Jaipur on Thursday night. They first arrived at the Delhi airport from where they arrived to Jaipur.

District Collector Kota Harimohan Meena informed that 6 students of Kota region returned to Kota from Ukraine following Ukraine--Russia war.

"These 6 students were studying in different Universities of Ukraine," he said. The returned students include Kashif Khan, Ajay Kumar, Vijay Kushwaha, Aryan Suman, Maulak Verma and Ayush Chaturvedi.

These students told that the life was disturbed in Ukraine due to Russian invasion. "Indian students in Ukraine are staying in basements to protect themselves from Russian attack while locals are rushing for cash withdrawals from ATMs," said Kashif.

Three medicos of Kota had also returned from Ukraine earlier this week, he said.

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 05:16 PM IST