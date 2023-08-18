146 Quake-Damaged Schools Renovated In Syria's Aleppo

Credit: Reuters.

Damascus: At least 146 schools damaged by the massive February 6 earthquakes in Syria's northern province of Aleppo have been successfully renovated, state media reported citing a local official.

Mustafa Abdul-Ghani, the education director of Aleppo, also said that another 49 quake-damaged schools were under renovation, Xinhua news agency reported citing state media.

He said this progress has been made possible through cooperation with international and local organisations, referring to a comprehensive agreement signed with international groups on the renovation and maintenance of 347 schools.

Earlier this month, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies cautioned that six months on, the path back to a "normal life" remains elusive for the communities affected by the quakes.

It said survivors, particularly those who face steep economic challenges in Syria, are in dire need of necessary resources to rebuild their lives.

On February 6, two back-to-back earthquakes measuring 7.8 and?7.7 on the Richter scale struck Turkey and Syria.

The confirmed death toll stood at 59,259 -- 50,783 in Turkey and 8,476 in Syria.

It was the deadliest earthquakes in both the neighboring nations in recent history.