12 Bihar candidates crack civil services exam 2021 | IANS

Patna: Several Bihar students who took the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exams in 2021 have successfully cleared it. On Monday, the results were announced.

Ankita Agrawal, who secured second rank in the UPSC (Mains) examination 2021, is a native of Bihar's Madhepura district. Her father is a hardware trader and lives in Kolkata. She completed her primary education in Madhepura following which her family shifted to Kolkata. She also completed her higher education in Kolkata and Delhi.

The UPSC result was announced on Monday where four female candidates were among those who secured the top 10 rank.

Besides Ankita, Shubhankar Pratyush of Katihar achieved the 11th rank, Anshu Priya of Munger secured 16th rank, Ashish Kumar of Patna achieved 23th rank, Sailja of Saharsa achieved the 83th rank, Aman Kumar of Katihar achieved 88th rank, Abhinav Kumar achieved 146th rank, Subhra of Aurangabad achieved 197th rank, Vidya Sagar of Supaul obtained the 272th rank, Aman Prakash of Rohtas achieved 360th rank, Vishal Kumar of Muzaffarpur achieved 484th rank and Paurush Kheria of Khagaria achieved the 542th rank.

After the UPSC results were announced, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar congratulated the students from the state for their achievements and good performance, and gave them best wishes for their future.

Vishal Kumar of Muzaffarpur, who achieved the 484th rank in UPSC, belongs to a poor family. His father died during his childhood while his mother is a cattle farmer, who owns a buffalo and a goat.

Abhayanand, the former Bihar Director General of Police, also helped Vishal Kumar in completing his education.

The police official was also a student of chemical engineering in IIT Kanpur.