Hang in there, it's not an easy procedure, says another UPSC ranker Mansi Sonawane

Mansi Narendra Sonawane |

Mumbai: Another UPSC civil services 2021 ranker from Maharashtra, Aurangabad, Mansi Narendra Sonawane, shares her perspective on securing a rank this year.

This year, Mansi from Maharashtra ranked in 627. "It's a great feeling to get a rank, considering the competition and exams, just getting a position is an accomplishment in itself."

Mansi, a graduate in Arts began her UPSC preparations during her graduation days. "In my first year, I spent some time learning about the exam and the UPSC exam process."

"I started with the NCERT books and then moved on to the refrance books," she continued.

Mansi attempted first time shortly after graduation, and on her third attempt, she secured a 627 rank in UPSC CSE 2021. "First attempt, I gave it for understanding, and second attempt, I couldn't get into the list because of certain errors I made in preparation, but this year I cleared prelims, mains, and the interview," she said.

"Hang in there, it's not an easy procedure," Mansi advises UPSC candidates.

"Although it is a long and challenging procedure, everyone is on the same boat. It is important to have faith and confidence in oneself. You'll stay motivated if you surround yourself with encouraging individuals and keep reminding yourself of the aim you've set for yourself with this exam," she added.