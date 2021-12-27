11 Indian students get 2-year scholarship by GIIS worth SGD 90K each

Eleven students have been selected from various parts of the country for an all-expenses-paid 2-year scholarship to their flagship Singapore SMART campus. These students were selected through a screening and evaluation process from a pool of 6,000 applications.

As part of the programme, students will learn in a digitally-savvy environment, where learning techniques and methodologies will prepare them for 21st-century challenges. The scholarship offers a selection from the diversified curriculum at GIIS, giving them an option to select between CBSE or IBDP curriculum. As part of the programme, GIIS will invest upto SGD 90,000 per student to cover all expenses including boarding, lodging, uniform, books, pocket money, travel cost, and school fee for two years.

Pramod Tripathi, Director of Academic Quality Assurance, Global Indian International School, Singapore who has been handling this programme for six years, said, “This novel experience will open a plethora of opportunities for personal growth, learning, and career development for the students. "

The scholarship is perfect for students for Grade 11th and 12th which are the founding years when a student progresses from a stage of adolescence to step into adulthood, it said in a press statement.

The 11 selected students from Chandigarh, Mumbai, Vijayawada, Mohali, Bangalore, Gandhinagar, Amritsar, Kochi, Meerut, and Pune will leave for Singapore around New Year’s Eve to start their journey of learning and growth at the state of the art GIIS SMART campus.

“I learnt about the scholarship when my daughter showed interest and since then we have been helping her prepare for the application process. My daughter will be pursuing 11th and 12th and is most excited about the journey and exposure she will experience during the tenure,” said Captain Mookherjee, father of Atyantika Mookherjee from Kochi.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, December 27, 2021, 09:52 PM IST