10 Manipur Students Granted Admission At Nagpur University

Ten Manipur students have been accepted by Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University for Post Graduation. An organization of Manipuri students working in the tribal sector, made contact with RTMNU Professors. RTMNU Senate member Dr Shrikant Bhowate, who among others, took the initiative for these students.

Given their difficult conditions in the state, these students don't feel safe returning to their former universities. Many of them did not keep all of their original academic documents since they had to flee for their lives. In some instances, the violence even results in the documents being burned.

The RTMNU has taken the lead in providing unique accommodations for these students. The institution has assured that all candidates have undergone police verification, and the management is also looking at accommodation facilities for the students.

