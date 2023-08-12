10,000 Indian Students Currently Pursuing Higher Education In China: Ministry

Nearly 14,000 students had returned to India from China during the COVID-19 pandemic. | Photo: Representative Image

In a recent update to the Rajya Sabha, V Muraleedharan, Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs, revealed that approximately 10,000 Indian students are currently pursuing higher education in China.

The disclosure came during the course of a discussion, presenting light on the status of Indian students studying overseas.

The ministry of external affairs informed the Rajya Sabha that there is no specific information about the Indian students studying in foreign universities.

“Specific information about the Indian students are not available, as students do not register themselves with Indian Missions, in spite of Missions and Posts constant efforts,” the ministry said in a written reply.

The information was revealed in answer to an inquiry about the efforts taken by the Indian government from Tiruchi Siva. This involves keeping an extensive database on Indian students attending overseas colleges, with a particular focus on those enrolling in Chinese medical courses.

Statistics on Indian Students Studying Abroad

As per available government data, nearly 14,000 students had returned to India from China during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the measures taken by the Indian government to help the Indian students during COVID-19, it said: “The ministry, along with the Embassy of India, Beijing had adopted a multi- pronged approach to facilitate Indian students returning from China which included, inter alia, emergency evacuation from worst hit areas, establishment of 24X7 control room and dedicated hotlines for students seeking help and liaising with the government departments and universities of the People’s Republic of China for early return of these students to pursue their left over courses and minimize the curriculum loss.”

Provisions for Indian Students Studying Abroad

The minister emphasized the provisions provided by the National Medical Commission (NMC) to facilitate procedures for Indian students studying abroad.

Many circumstances force Indian students in their last year of MBBS studies to quit foreign medical institutes. This includes the COVID-19 pandemic and regional wars (such as the Russia-Ukraine conflict), which were granted permission.

Those who earned a certificate of course completion from their respective universities on or before June 30 are eligible to take the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE).

Muraleedharan stressed that successful FMGE applicants would be forced to complete a two-year Compulsory Rotating Medical Internship (CRMI).

This project tries to make up for any clinical training that students may have missed throughout their undergraduate courses.

In addition, graduates will become acquainted with medical procedures in Indian settings.

The minister's detailed responses shed light on the complex situation that Indian students face when studying abroad.