1 in 2 students in Tribal Pockets of Maha addicted to Tobacco

1 in 2 students in Tribal Pockets of Maha are addicted to Tobacco | Special Arrangement

Mumbai: A recent study by Government Dental College and Hospital (GDCH), Nagpur found, 15.2% tribal school children are at oral pre-cancer stage in tribal-dominated districts of Maharashtra. The study was conducted between the ages 7 and 21 and 1 of every 2 of these students are said to be addicted to tobacco chewing. However, no student was found with an active cancer in all of these districts.

Surgical Treatment for 3480 such students with oral pre cancer has been funded by The Tribal Development Department of India while medicinal treatments have already begun for the rest who do not need surgical intervention. Awareness programs for these students, their parents and teachers have also been organized. "All students will be free of oral pre-cancer in the next 6 to 8 months” Dr. Abhay Datarkar, Dean GDCH said.

Four most commonly found kinds of oral pre cancer among these students were Leukoplakia at 4.5%, Erythroplakia which is relatively very dangerous at 0.7%, Oral submucous fibrosis (OSMF) at 2.2 % and the most popular, Tobacco Pouch Keratosis (TPK) at 7.4%.

“Tobacco chewing is more common among male students at 59% but not very uncommon among females at 43%. Designated counselors have been appointed at different project offices to spread awareness both to these students and elders around them.” said HOD Public Health Dentistry, GDCH, Dr. Sachin Khatri.

The Tribal Development Department of India, Nagpur Division actively participated in identifying these oral pre cancer students and also brought in funds worth 75 Lakhs to install Co2 laser treatment facility at GDCH. These pre cancer students will go through surgery in the coming months.

This study was conducted by department of Public Health Dentistry, GDCH headed by Dr Khatri and his team of three doctors, namely Dr. Aniket Dhote, Dr. Noopur Kokhne and Dr. Shilpa Warkere. It was spread across 9 project offices, 190 schools and hostels in the tribal districts of Maharashtra. 23000 thousand students were screened and 3533 of them were found with oral pre cancer while 11,977 are addicted to tobacco. Gadchiroli contributed to the largest number of oral pre cancer and addiction to tobacco students at more than 80%.