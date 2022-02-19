Youth Congress protests near Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal residence over allegation of connection with Punjab separatist

New Delhi: The Congress' youth wing Saturday staged a protest near AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence here over allegations that he has connections with separatists in Punjab.

Kejriwal has been under attack from both the Congress and the BJP who have questioned him over former AAP leader and poet Kumar Vishwas's accusations of supporting separatists in Punjab. The AAP supremo has hit back rejecting the allegations as "laughable" and saying the "corrupt" in the country have joined hands against him.

Raising slogans against Kejriwal and the AAP, the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) protesters marched from Chandgiram Akhara to the chief minister's residence. They were stopped by police at a barricade.

Addressing the protesters, IYC president Srinivas BV said that everyone wanted Kejriwal to answer the allegations if he got help from Khalistani supporters in the elections.

Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party has emerged as a key challenger to the ruling Congress in Punjab where voting is due on Sunday for Assembly elections.

