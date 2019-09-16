Woman commits suicide at Delhi metro

New Delhi: A woman committed suicide by jumping in front of a moving train on Delhi metro's Yellow Line on Monday, police said. Aisa Khan, a resident of Roshanara Garden, Shakti Nagar, died on the spot after jumped off platform No 2 of the GTB Nagar Metro station in the morning, an officer said.

The lady was rushed to a hospital where she was declared brought dead. No suicide note was found from the spot, but a mobile number was recovered from her purse, the police said. The train was going towards Samyapur Badli and services were briefly disrupted due to the incident, DMRC officials said.