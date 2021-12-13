e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

PM Modi inaugurates phase 1 of Kashi Vishwanath Dham, constructed at a cost of around Rs 339 croresIndia reports 7,350 new cases, 202 deaths in last 24 hours
Advertisement

Delhi

Updated on: Monday, December 13, 2021, 01:28 PM IST

Will restrictions be imposed in Delhi amid fear of Omicron variant? Here's what CM Arvind Kejriwal has to say

The number of Omicron infected cases in Delhi rose to two after a passenger arriving from Zimbabwe tested positive on Saturday.
ANI
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal | ANI

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal | ANI

Advertisement

After two Omicron patients detected in Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that if required, we will impose necessary restrictions. but currently, there is no such need to impose any restrictions.

He said, "We're ready to tackle the Omicron threat. If required, we will impose necessary restrictions. Currently, there is no such need to impose any restrictions...A decision on re-opening of schools will be taken after winter vacation for schools end."

The number of Omicron infected cases in Delhi rose to two after a passenger arriving from Zimbabwe tested positive on Saturday.

The Zimbabwe returnee, who tested positive for Omicron variant on Saturday, is asymptomatic and only complains of weakness, said sources in the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital here.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

COVID-19: Amid increased Omicron transmission, UK raises coronavirus alert level COVID-19: Amid increased Omicron transmission, UK raises coronavirus alert level

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, December 13, 2021, 01:28 PM IST
Advertisement