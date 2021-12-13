Will restrictions be imposed in Delhi amid fear of Omicron variant? Here's what CM Arvind Kejriwal has to say

After two Omicron patients detected in Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that if required, we will impose necessary restrictions. but currently, there is no such need to impose any restrictions.

He said, "We're ready to tackle the Omicron threat. If required, we will impose necessary restrictions. Currently, there is no such need to impose any restrictions...A decision on re-opening of schools will be taken after winter vacation for schools end."

The number of Omicron infected cases in Delhi rose to two after a passenger arriving from Zimbabwe tested positive on Saturday.

The Zimbabwe returnee, who tested positive for Omicron variant on Saturday, is asymptomatic and only complains of weakness, said sources in the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital here.

Published on: Monday, December 13, 2021, 01:28 PM IST