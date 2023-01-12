Water supply to be affected in parts of Delhi today; details here | Representative Image

Several parts of Delhi will see water supply disruption on Thursday and Friday as the Delhi Jal Board has undertaken work to connect new pipelines.

The national capital's residents had also experienced water supply interruptions on Tuesday earlier this week while the Delhi Jal Board carried out maintenance work.

The Delhi Jal Board reports that water supply will not be available in a number of locations, including those in northwest, west, central, and south Delhi, from 10 am on January 12 to 10 pm on January 13.

"The water supply to the following areas/colonies will not be available from 10:00 AM on January 12 to 10:00 PM on January 13 due to interconnections of newly laid raw water mains within Haiderpur Water Treatment Plant Phase-I," the DJB tweeted.

The water supply to the following areas/colonies will not be available from 10:00 AM on 12.01.2023 to 10:00 PM to 13.01.2023 due to interconnections of newly laid raw water mains within Haiderpur Water Treatment Plant Phase-I.#DJBWaterAlert #DJB4U #DJBMissionMode pic.twitter.com/NRuOKGshYx — Delhi Jal Board (@DelhiJalBoard) January 9, 2023

Residents of the impacted areas have been urged to stockpile enough water. Additionally, residents can ask the Board for water tankers.

To register complaints, citzens can contact central control room at 011-23527679 and 1916.

Delhi Deputy CM said DJB will set up 10 underground reservoirs

Authorities of the Delhi Jal Board held a meeting with CM Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia wherein many decisions were taken. After the meeting, Sisodia said that the government will be laying a 33-km pipeline and upgrade 84 km of the old pipeline. They government will also lay new sewer lines in 44 unauthorised colonies and 14 villages of Karawal Nagar, Burari and Narela.

The DJB will also be setting up six new underground reservoirs and upgrade four old reservoirs. The six new reservoirs will come up at Okhla, Rajinder Nagar, Patel Nagar, Karol Bagh, Jakhira, Naraina and Anand Parbat benefitting a population of nearly 26 lakh people.