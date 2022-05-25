e-Paper Get App
Watch Video: Yasin Malik produced before Delhi's NIA court in terror funding case, to be likely awarded quantum punishment

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Wednesday, May 25, 2022, 12:56 PM IST

New Delhi: A Special NIA court on Wednesday is likely to pronounce the quantum of punishment awarded for Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik, who was convicted in a terror funding case a few days ago.

Malik, arrived at the New Delhi court earlier today.

On May 19, Special Judge Praveen Singh posted the matter for May 25 to hear the arguments regarding the quantum of punishment for the offences levelled against Malik.

Published on: Wednesday, May 25, 2022, 12:55 PM IST