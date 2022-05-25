Watch Video: Yasin Malik produced before Delhi's NIA court in terror funding case, to be likely awarded quantum punishment

New Delhi: A Special NIA court on Wednesday is likely to pronounce the quantum of punishment awarded for Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik, who was convicted in a terror funding case a few days ago.

Malik, arrived at the New Delhi court earlier today.

On May 19, Special Judge Praveen Singh posted the matter for May 25 to hear the arguments regarding the quantum of punishment for the offences levelled against Malik.

#WATCH | Terror funding case: Yasin Malik produced before NIA Court in Delhi. He was convicted by the NIA Court on May 19th. pic.twitter.com/0KVrcxHYV2 — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2022

Published on: Wednesday, May 25, 2022, 12:55 PM IST