Watch video: Man and two girls manhandle police personnel after being stopped for triple riding on motorcycle

A police officer in Delhi on Wednesday sustained head injuries after a man and two girls misbehaved and manhandled him and a Traffic Police personnel. The local police is registering a case under relevant sections against the man and two girls.

They were stopped by the police as they were triple riding on a motorcycle that was coming from the wrong side and had no front number plate. However, the man along with the girls indulged in a fight with the traffic police and local cop. They physically assaulted the personnel.

As the fight turned violent, people around gathered to solve the matter. The police official who then sustained injuries was then examined at the hospital.

He is stable and is under observation.

