Watch Video: Fire breaks out at shoe factory in Delhi; no casualty

New Delhi: A fire broke out at a shoe factory in north Delhi's Narela Industrial Area Saturday morning, officials said.

According to fire officials, a call was received at 9.36 am regarding the incident following which 14 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

No causality has been reported so far and the fire was brought under control, they said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, January 15, 2022, 01:24 PM IST