Watch Video: Fire breaks out at shoe factory in Delhi, no causalities yet

New Delhi: A fire broke out at a shoe factory located in Delhi's Mangolpuri Area on Monday.

20 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to douse the fire, said the officials of the fire department.

No casualties have been reported so far.

A fire broke out in a factory in outer Delhi's Mangolpuri area. pic.twitter.com/YqqibP9dUs — IndiaObservers (@IndiaObservers) December 27, 2021

This is a second fire incident with in last 10 days at a shoe factory. Earlier, a major fire broke out at a shoe factory located in Delhi's Narela Industrial Area on Friday, December 17.

(This is a developing story)

Published on: Monday, December 27, 2021, 11:21 AM IST