Delhi

Updated on: Monday, December 27, 2021, 11:41 AM IST

Watch Video: Fire breaks out at shoe factory in Delhi, no causalities yet

FPJ Web Desk
Watch Video: Fire breaks out at shoe factory in Delhi, no causalities yet/ representational image |

New Delhi: A fire broke out at a shoe factory located in Delhi's Mangolpuri Area on Monday.

20 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to douse the fire, said the officials of the fire department.

No casualties have been reported so far.

This is a second fire incident with in last 10 days at a shoe factory. Earlier, a major fire broke out at a shoe factory located in Delhi's Narela Industrial Area on Friday, December 17.

(This is a developing story)

Published on: Monday, December 27, 2021, 11:21 AM IST
