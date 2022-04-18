Watch Video: Delhi Police team attacked with stones in Jahangirpuri while interrogation

Fresh violence erupted in Delhi's Jahangirpuri on Monday after incident of stone-pelting was reported from the area.

''Delhi Police team was reportedly attacked when they gone to arrest another rioter who opened fire during Hanuman Janmotsav procession.

Initial reports say 2-3 women attacked police officials with stones.

This comes after a communal clash broke out in the area during a Hanuman Jayanti procession on Saturday evening.

The city police chief also denied claims that attempts were made to hoist saffron flags at a local mosque in Jahangirpuri during the Hanuman Jayanti procession.

Two more accused has been arrested on Monday in connection with clashes that broke out in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area on Saturday, taking the total number of arrests so far to 23.

Delhi Police chief Rakesh Asthana said no one involved will be spared irrespective of class, creed and religion.

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Sunday late night visited a sub-inspector's residence who sustained a bullet injury during the violence in Jahangirpuri, and assured him of full support from the department.

Sub-Inspector Meda Lal of Jahangirpuri Police Station had suffered the injury during the violent clashes that took place between two communities during a religious procession on April 16 evening.

Asthana enquired about Lal's well-being and said that the entire Force is proud of his courage displayed at the site of violence.

