WATCH: Delhi govt to hold design competition to finalise redevelopment plan for 5 key markets | Video Screengrab

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said his government will redevelop five key markets in the national capital – Lajpat Nagar, Kamla Nagar, Sarojini Nagar, Khari Baoli and Kirti Nagar – and make then "world-class".

Taking to Twitter, the Delhi CM said this is in accordance with the announcement in the 'Rozgar Budget' to create more job avenues.

"First of all, we are making 5 markets of Delhi world-class. If the markets are good, the business will also increase and new jobs will also be created. There is a plan of 20 lakh new jobs in the 'Rozgar Budget' of Delhi. We are working day and night for that (sic)," he tweeted in Hindi.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal said the Delhi government will now hold a design competition and invite ideas from architects as well as the public to redevelop these five markets.

He said, “The best designs will be selected and the five markets will be redeveloped on the basis of those designs in such a way that they will attract more people from all over the country and the world. It will create job opportunities at a time when unemployment is a big issue."

Watch Video:

Reportedly, the schedule for the competition is likely to be announced in a couple of weeks.