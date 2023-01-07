e-Paper Get App
WATCH: At least one dead as water pipe blasts in Delhi's Sadar Bazar causing building collapse

WATCH: At least one dead as water pipe blasts in Delhi's Sadar Bazar causing building collapse

CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced online in which a cloud of smoke can be seen after the blast.

Saturday, January 07, 2023
article-image
A water pipe blast rocked Delhi's Sadar Bazar on Saturday evening, killing at least one person while a portion of a building collapsed as well. Two fire tenders rushed to the spot after a loud bang was heard at around 7 pm.

"Prima facie, it seemed to be from a blast caused by the water pipe. No soot/ fire/ pellets/smell of any chemical etc was observed.

"At present, one injured person has been shifted to Bara Hindu Rao Hospital by PCR. He has minor injuries. The area has been cordoned off," the authorities said.

The impact of the blast was so severe that a staircase of a house collapsed in the heavily-populated area.

"I can not say anything now police are investigating. At around 6 pm I heard a loud blast when I was sitting inside my shop. I can't say if the blast was in the water motor, let them investigate," a shop owner in the area told ANI.

