Video: Moving AC Bus Catches Fire In Noida; Passengers Jump Off To Save Lives, Others Scramble To Pull Out Luggage

A moving bus on the Noida Expressway, connecting Noida and Greater Noida, caught fire. Following this incident, panic spread among the passengers on the bus. However, timely action by the passengers, who jumped off the bus, ensured their safety. Upon receiving information, the local police team reached the spot. The police safely rescued the passengers and began the work of extinguishing the fire on the bus.

The police state that there have been no casualties in this incident. The bus that caught fire is an AC bus. It is speculated that the fire in the bus was caused by a short circuit. Currently, the police force is present at the scene. The police assured that all passengers are safe, but due to the bus fire, there is an impact on traffic on the Noida Expressway.

More details are awaited.