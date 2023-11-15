 Video: Moving AC Bus Catches Fire In Noida; Passengers Jump Off To Save Lives, Others Scramble To Pull Out Luggage
e-Paper Get App
HomeDelhiVideo: Moving AC Bus Catches Fire In Noida; Passengers Jump Off To Save Lives, Others Scramble To Pull Out Luggage

Video: Moving AC Bus Catches Fire In Noida; Passengers Jump Off To Save Lives, Others Scramble To Pull Out Luggage

Following this incident, panic spread among the passengers on the bus. However, timely action by the passengers, who jumped off the bus, ensured their safety.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 15, 2023, 04:10 PM IST
article-image
Screengrab of the video |

A moving bus on the Noida Expressway, connecting Noida and Greater Noida, caught fire. Following this incident, panic spread among the passengers on the bus. However, timely action by the passengers, who jumped off the bus, ensured their safety. Upon receiving information, the local police team reached the spot. The police safely rescued the passengers and began the work of extinguishing the fire on the bus.

Watch the video here:

The police state that there have been no casualties in this incident. The bus that caught fire is an AC bus. It is speculated that the fire in the bus was caused by a short circuit. Currently, the police force is present at the scene. The police assured that all passengers are safe, but due to the bus fire, there is an impact on traffic on the Noida Expressway.

More details are awaited.

Read Also
Indore: Goods Worth Lakhs Gutted In  Fire At 3 Shops In GNT Market  
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Video: Moving AC Bus Catches Fire In Noida; Passengers Jump Off To Save Lives, Others Scramble To...

Video: Moving AC Bus Catches Fire In Noida; Passengers Jump Off To Save Lives, Others Scramble To...

New Delhi: Smriti Irani's Weekly Show 'Nahi Soch, Nahi Kahani' Goes On Air On Aakashvani

New Delhi: Smriti Irani's Weekly Show 'Nahi Soch, Nahi Kahani' Goes On Air On Aakashvani

SC Reduces Convict's Sentence As Rape Victim Says 'Happily Married'

SC Reduces Convict's Sentence As Rape Victim Says 'Happily Married'

Minor Earthquake Of Magnitude 2.6 Strikes Delhi; Third Within A Week

Minor Earthquake Of Magnitude 2.6 Strikes Delhi; Third Within A Week

Delhi: Odd-Even Scheme Postponed As Intermittent Rains, Winds Bring Major Relief From Poor Air...

Delhi: Odd-Even Scheme Postponed As Intermittent Rains, Winds Bring Major Relief From Poor Air...