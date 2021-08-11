Victory of justice, truth: Manish Sisodia after Delhi court drops charges in chief secretary assault case

After a city court dropped charges Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, and nine other MLAs accused of manhandling Delhi's then chief secretary Anshu Prakash, Sisodia on Wednesday said that it is a day of victory of justice and truth.

"It is a day of victory of justice and truth. The court said that all allegations in the matter were false and baseless. CM Arvind Kejriwal has been acquitted today in that false case," he said.

"We had been saying that the allegations were false. It was a conspiracy hatched against the CM," Sisodia further said.

However, the court has ordered for framing of charges against two Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amantullah and Prakash Jarwal in the same case.

The Delhi Police had chargesheeted Kejriwal, Sisodia, Amanatullah Khan, Prakash Jarwal, Nitin Tyagi, Rituraj Govind, Sanjeev Jha, Ajay Dutt, Rajesh Rishi, Rajesh Gupta, Madan Lal, Parveen Kumar and Dinesh Mohania under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for voluntarily causing hurt and obstructing a public servant to deter him/her from doing duty, wrongful confinement and assault.

The Delhi Police had accused them of insult with intent to provoke breach of peace, criminal intimidation, criminal conspiracy, punishment of abetment and unlawful assembly among others.

The AAP called it a "midnight conspiracy to defame the Delhi Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister and other MLAs in a false and laughable case".

The Delhi Chief Secretary had alleged that he was beaten up by AAP MLAs in the presence of Kejriwal at the Chief Minister's residence where he had been called for a late-night meeting

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday,August 11, 2021, 03:13 PM IST