Delhi Chief Secretary assault case: Court drops charges against CM Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and 9 other MLAs

A Delhi Court on Wednesday discharged Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and nine other MLAs who were accused of manhandling Delhi's then Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash.

However, the Court ordered the framing of charges against AAP MLAs Amanatullah Khan and Prakash Jarwal in the matter.

While addressing a press conference soon after the charges were dismissed, Deputy Chief Minister Sisodia said: "It's a day of victory of justice and truth. The court said that all allegations in the matter were false and baseless, the Chief Minister was acquitted today in that false case. We had been saying that the allegations were false. It was a conspiracy hatched against the Chief Minister."

The case relates to alleged assault on Prakash during a meeting at Kejriwal's official residence on February 19, 2018. Prakash was later transferred and is now the Additional Secretary in the Department of Telecom.

A case was registered on Prakash’s complaint. He alleged he was assaulted by AAP MLAs. Apart from Kejriwal and Sisodia, MLAs Amanatullah Khan, Prakash Jarwal, Nitin Tyagi, Rituraj Govind, Sanjeev Jha, Ajay Dutt, Rajesh Rishi, Rajesh Gupta, Madan Lal, Parveen Kumar and Dinesh Mohaniya were named as accused in the case.

On October 25, 2018, Kejriwal, Sisodia and nine other AAP MLAs were granted bail by the trial court in the assault case. The alleged assault had triggered a bitter tussle between the Delhi government and its bureaucrats.

Published on: Wednesday,August 11, 2021, 01:31 PM IST