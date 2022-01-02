Uttarakhand AAP leader Anant Ram Chauhan joins Congress ahead of Assembly elections

New Delhi: Uttarakhand Aam Aadmi Party leader and former IPS officer Anant Ram Chauhan joined Congress on Sunday in the presence of party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Delhi.

Legislative Assembly elections in Uttarakhand are due in February 2022 to elect 70 members of the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly. The term of current assembly elected in 2017 will expire on 23 March 2022.

(This is a developing story)

Published on: Sunday, January 02, 2022, 12:40 PM IST