New Delhi: Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai on Thursday tested positive for COVID-19.

"My covid test report has come positive. I have completely isolated myself. People who came in contact with me are requested to take necessary steps with caution", Rai tweeted.

(More details awaited)

Published on: Thursday, January 06, 2022, 01:46 PM IST