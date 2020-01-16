Two brothers held for stabbing rickshaw puller

New Delhi: Two siblings have been arrested for allegedly stabbing a rickshaw puller following an altercation over a petty issue near Jhandewalan Metro Station in 2016, police said on Thursday.

The accused, Jeewan Lal (35) and Sanchit (32), were nabbed from Karol Bagh area on Wednesday after laying a trap, they said, adding both the accused were natives of Gonda in Uttar Pradesh, they said.

"In March 2016, Janardan, a rickshaw puller from Gonda, was admitted to Lady Hardinge Hospital with multiple stab wounds in his abdomen. Initial probe revealed that he was assaulted by two people near Jhandewalan Metro Station," Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Eish Singhal said.

Investigation revealed that Jeewan had an altercation with Janardan over some trivial issue, following which he called Sanchit and stabbed the rickshaw-puller. The duo then fled, the DCP said.