Supreme Court notice to Delhi LG over nomination in MCD; hearing on April 10

Supreme Court of India | File Photo

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued a notice to Delhi's Lieutenant Governor Vinai Saxena over nomination of 10 alderman in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi Government. The next hearing will be on April 10.

Delhi government's claim is that it is its right to nominate aldermen and not the Lt Governor.

After Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won the municipal elections, the Lt Governor appointed 10 Aldermen that were opposed by Delhi government.

The Supreme Court had also given a verdict that the aldermen cannot vote in the mayoral polls after the top court was approached by AAP.

After March 31, the MCD has to hold fresh elections of the new mayor, deputy mayor and six members of the standing committee. No dates are yet fixed for these elections.

The mayor could be elected after the top court's intervention, but the standing committee's elections have not been held.