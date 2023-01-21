e-Paper Get App
As a part of developing the New Delhi railway station at the world level, the Indian Railways is changing the route of over 100 trains.

Jal khambataUpdated: Saturday, January 21, 2023, 03:34 PM IST
article-image
Routes of over 100 trains starting from New Delhi station to be changed from April | File Photo
NEW DELHI: As a part of developing the New Delhi railway station at the world level, the Indian Railways is changing the route of over 100 trains, limiting only the premium trains like Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Duronto and Vande Bharat.

Five of the 16 platforms at the station will be taken up in the first phase for redevelopment by running the premium trains from Platforms 6 to 16.

Many trains to run from other stations like Old Delhi, Ghaziabad

Other superfast, mails, expresses, intercity and passenger trains will be shifted from New Delhi to Old Delhi station while some other trains will be run from Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Tilak Bridge, Safdarjung, Delhi Cantt and other small stations.

The Railways has already written to the Central PWD to widen the roads connecting these small trains to prevent traffic jam affecting the travelling passengers.

Railways to make premium waiting lounges at three stations

Meanwhile, the Railways is starting premium executive waiting lounges at three stations in the national capital, namely New Delhi, Anand Vihar and Nizamuddin. The first of these lounges started functioning at Nizamuddin from this week, charging ₹ 150 for two hours and ₹ 50 for every additional one hour.

