Omicron Scare: As Delhi night curfew begins today- Here's a list of what's allowed and what's not

The night curfew in Delhi will come into force on Monday night in the wake of massive hike in Omicron infections in the city. Delhi on Monday witnessed an increase of 63 Omicron cases over the span of last 24 hours. The city has so far reported 142 infections from the Omicron variant.

The night curfew in the national capital will be in force from 11 pm till 5 am. Although gatherings will be prohibited during the night curfew, some exemptions have been made.

What is allowed during the Delhi night curfew?

1. Visiting neighbourhood shops to buy essential commodities like food, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk products, medicines, etc will be allowed.

2. Travelling will be permissible on production of valid tickets to/from airports, railway stations, Inter-State Bus Termini.

3. Print and Television journalists will be exempted from the night curfew on the production of valid ID proof.

4. Delivery of essential commodities, including food items, pharma, medical equipment can be done through online modes.

5. Shops selling groceries, food items, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk booths, fish and meat, animal feed, pharmaceuticals, medicines, etc will be exempted from the night curfew in the city.

6. People going for Covid-19 vaccination must produce a valid identity card and registration form.

7. Pregnant women and patients will also be allowed to go for treatment, etc.

Given the increase in Omicron cases in India, the governments of Assam, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat have implemented night curfews in the light of the festive season.

With Agency Inputs

Published on: Monday, December 27, 2021, 01:04 PM IST