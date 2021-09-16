Now register your pet with a click as Noida launches Android app - Check details here

Noida: In a move to facilitate seamless registrations for pet owners in the area, Noida Authority launched Noida Pet Registration Android App. With this app, residents can also file complaints, if the pet litters in public places or creates disruptions.

"Pet registration made easier! Launched Noida Pet Registration Android App(iOS version in 14 days) to facilitate seamless registrations for pet owners. Residents can also file complaints if the pet litters in public places or creates disruptions," tweeted Chief Executive Officer, Noida Authority on Wednesday.

Speaking briefly with reporters after the launch event, CEO Ritu Maheshwari said, "Today, we have gathered here to launch a mobile app for registration of pets in the city."

Steps for registrations

Maheshwari said that pet owners will have to mandatorily register their pets especially dogs and cats annually and Noida Pet Registration app can be used for registration and fee payment.

Pet owners will be charged license fee of Rs 1000/year to own a pet.

After obtaining an official license from the concerned authority, individuals owning pets have to intimate of the ownership within 15 days of its ownership.

The owners must not leave the dog unattended in any public area such as a park, street, roads among others. \

They shall not allow the pet for open defecation in public spaces.

The owner is responsible for ensuring any other individual doesn't get disturbed\have issues with respect to upkeep and comfort of the pet or dog.

Running of a dog breeding centre is prohibited in any flat\house in a residential area for commercial \sales \ purchase purposes to avoid any kind of disturbance to the neighbours.

If the owner of the pet, responsible to pay the license fee to the local authority, dies or sells the pet off or transfers the pet to some other place or person, this information must be furnished to the authority within 15 days in written format.

