No need to worry will take measures: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on slight uptick in Covid-19 cases

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said his government is keeping a close watch on the COVID-19 situation in the national capital and there is no major reason to panic at present even as it is showing a slight rise in cases.

"We are monitoring the scenario as of now. We'll take measures and steps if any untoward situation arises," the Delhi CM said.

"There is no need to worry (about the slight uptick in Covid cases in Delhi). We are monitoring the scenario as of now. We'll take measures and steps if any untoward situation arises," Arvind Kejriwal was quoted as sayingby news agency ANI.

With the positivity rate jumping from 0.5 per cent on April 4 to 2.70 percent on Monday, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had said the city government is keeping a watchful eye on the COVID-19 situation and there is no reason to worry until a new variant of concern is detected.

There is no need to worry (about the slight uptick in Covid cases in Delhi). We are monitoring the scenario as of now. We'll take measures and steps if any untoward situation arises: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/Qkay3AixvA — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2022

"The daily cases in Delhi are being reported in the range of 100-200. We are keeping an eye on hospital admissions and they are going down. Focus shouldn't be on positivity rate much as of now," Jain had said on Monday.

Meanwhile, Delhi reported 137 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday with the positivity rate rising to 2.70 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department. With 2.70 pc, the positivity rate is highest in the last two months, triggering concerns about the resurgence of Covid in the capital.

The national capital's COVID-19 caseload stands at 18,66,380 and the death toll at 26,157, the latest bulletin stated.

There has been an uptick in COVID-19 cases in Delhi over the last few days.

The capital had on Sunday reported 141 cases and one death, while the positivity rate stood at 1.29 per cent.

It saw 160 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.55 per cent on Saturday.

(with agency inputs)

Advertisement

ALSO READ Delhi Parents Association alleges fee hike by city's top two private schools

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 03:04 PM IST