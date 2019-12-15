Man held with Rs 1.02 cr foreign currency at IGI airport

New Delhi: A Bangkok-bound passenger has been apprehended by CISF personnel at the international airport here for carrying foreign currency amounting to Rs 1.02 crore allegedly in an unauthorised manner, officials said on Sunday.

Passenger Anil Kumar was intercepted at the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Saturday night after his activities were found to be suspicious by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel.

A total of Euros 80,450 and 33,150 in Pound Sterling, worth about Rs 1.02 crore, was recovered from the false bottom of a bag that the passenger was carrying, the officials said.

The passenger was initially let off by CISF personnel with a caution that he should declare the cash to the customs authorities before boarding his Air India flight to Bangkok but when it was noticed that he skipped the mandatory procedure, the traveller was apprehended.

The foreign currency and the passenger have been handed over by CISF personnel to customs authorities for further probe, they said.