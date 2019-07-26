Man charred to death after moving car catches fire in Delhi

New Delhi: A 42-year-old man was charred to death on Thursday after his car caught fire at Mukarba Chowk flyover here, police said. According to the police, the victim, identified as Ajay Gupta, hailed from Alipur and he was going to Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in his car when it caught fire.

Mahindra Park police station received a call from PCR on Thursday regarding the incident. Subsequently, the fire brigade rushed to the spot and carried out fire extinguishing operations," the police said.

"Gupta's body was completely charred in the fire. Rohini Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team inspected the crime scene. However, the reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained," the police said.