OpsPatuk: Malaysian hacker group DragonForce hacks official website of Delhi Government Railway Police

Malaysian hacker group hacks official website of Delhi Government Railway Police | Screengrab

The official website of the Delhi Government Railway Police (GRP) was on Saturday hacked by DragonForce, the Malaysian hacker group spearheading a sustained cyber attack against India since June 10.

The cyberattack, named OpsPatuk, was announced as retaliation against recent derogatory comments about the Prophet Mohammed made by suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

The Delhi GRP website became the latest Indian government website to be hacked and defaced by DragonForce, which has till now received allegiance from at least four other hacker groups.

The homepage was replaced with a message claiming responsibility for the same.

“You can burn up our mosques and our homes and our schools but our spirit will never die. This is a special operation on the insult of our Prophet Muhammed S.A.W. (sic),” the message said.

In Maharashtra alone, over 70 websites, including three government portals, have been hacked since June 10. All the hacked websites were subsequently restored by the authorities.