Kanjhawala case: Home Ministry recommends suspension of police personnel responsible for lapses

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday recommended suspending police personnel stationed in three PCR vans and at two police pickets after taking note of a thorough Delhi Police report on the case of the woman who was killed after being dragged by a car in Kanjhawala, according to officials.

On duty officers to face disciplinary action

When the horrific incident involving the woman's body being carried for several kilometres by a car after it struck her scooter occurred, these police officers were on duty.

Additionally, the MHA has recommended Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora to take disciplinary action against these officers stationed in the two police pickets and the three Police Control Room (PCR) patrolling vans of the Delhi Police.

The MHA has also suggested the Delhi Police Commissioner to issue a show cause notice against the supervisory officers considering dereliction of investigation in the case, the officials privy to the investigation told ANI.

File chargesheet at earliest: MHA after receiving detailed report

The Ministry also suggested the Delhi Police to file a chargesheet against the culprits in the court at the earliest and take all necessary steps so that they should be punished.

The MHA's recommendation came after it received a detailed report of Delhi Police in the incident that took place on New Year's morning in the Kanjhawla area in outer Delhi.

MHA had sought detailed report from Delhi Police

The report was prepared by Special Commissioner of Police Shalini Singh who was tasked to submit a detailed report after a proper inquiry after Union Home Minister Amit Shah earlier directed his ministry to seek a detailed report from Delhi Police over the incident. Following direction from Shah, the MHA then wrote a letter to Delhi Police Commissioner seeking a detailed report on the incident The direction was issued hours after five men were arrested by Delhi Police in connection with the death of a 20-year-old woman. The victim's two-wheeler was hit by a car in which the accused were travelling.

A video purportedly showing the woman's body without clothes and broken legs surfaced on social media then.

