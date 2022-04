New Delhi: The Delhi Police has arrested two more accused in connection with the Jahangirpuri violence which broke out between two groups during a religious procession on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Jafar and Babuddin.





Published on: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 09:01 AM IST