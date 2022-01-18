e-Paper Get App

India reports 2,38,018 new COVID-19 cases, 310 deaths in last 24 hours; Omicron tally rises to 8,891
Updated on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 06:32 PM IST

In Pics: Shopkeepers in Delhi protest over odd-even rule imposed amid surge in COVID-19 cases

'We request govt to allow us to open shops on weekends & are strictly against odd-even rule.' said Paramjit Singh, Vice President , Sadar Bazar traders Association.
FPJ Web Desk
ANI

ANI

Shopkeepers in Delhi staged a protest over Odd-Even rule imposed amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, reported ANI.

'We request govt to allow us to open shops on weekends & are strictly against odd-even rule; not able to recover losses we faced in last 2 years.' said Paramjit Singh, Vice President , Sadar Bazar traders Association.

'Odd-even is now imposed on shops, we were already suffering due to weekend lockdown. Due to this, our shops are open only for 10 days in a month.' said Rakesh Kumar, President, Sadar Bazar traders Association.

Yesterday, Delhi saw a dip in COVID-19 cases with over 12,000 new cases and 24 deaths in last 24 hours. The national capital on Monday reported 12,527 COVID-19 cases and 24 deaths, while the positivity rate dropped to 27.99 per cent from 30.64 per cent a day ago, according to health department data.

On Saturday, Delhi had reported 20,718 cases and 30 deaths.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 06:32 PM IST
